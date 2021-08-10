AP Govt Restrictions For Marriages and Events, Only 150 Members Allowed

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has restricted the number of people attending any wedding or event to only a maximum of 150 people as part of the COVID‌ regulations across the state. Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Secretary of the health department, issued orders to this effect on Monday. The orders stated that functions, celebratory events, weddings, or prayers should be attended by not more than 150 people. People are advised to follow the COVID protocols, wear masks, and maintain physical distancing. Citizens are also advised to wash their hands frequently. He said that there should be a one-seat gap between seats in the cinema halls and theatre management should ensure the same. District Collectors, Commissioners of Police, and SPs have been asked to take steps to enforce the latest rules and take legal action against those who violate the rules.

As the auspicious Sravana month of the Telugu calendar commenced from August 9th, there is a likelihood that many marriages will be performed in the State due to it being a marriage season. Keeping this in mind the State government has decided to restrict the number of guests for weddings to 150. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last week.

The Chief Minister had directed the health department to ensure that there are no large gatherings during religious events. Covid Appropriate Behaviour should be strictly followed by people and officials were instructed to strictly implement all Covid norms and take legal action against those violating these rules.

Alos Read: Take Measures to Protect Wakf Lands: AP CM