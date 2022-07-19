AP Govt Releases Rs 350 Crore For Chief Minister's Development Fund

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs.350 Crore for the Chief Minister's Development Fund in the State.

From these funds a sum of Rs. 2 Crore has been allocated for the development of each constituency. The amount will be spent on various development and welfare programs in the constituencies.

The Chief Minister asked the MLAs to focus on grievances received during the mass contact programme, ‘Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhutvam’, in the second workshop held on Monday which was attended by Ministers, party in-charges and regional coordinators at his Camp Office

He said that Rs 20 lakhs will be allocated to each Secretariat for priority works considering the requests from the people. In addition to these, he allocated Rs 2 Crore under Constituency Development Fund to MLAs from Chief Minister's Development Fund (CMDF) for taking forward the initiative more effectively.

