AP Govt Releases DA For Employees, Check Details

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Finance department on Monday issued separate orders releasing pending Dearness Allowance (DA) along with the implementation of the new PRC in line with the 23 percent fitment announced by AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for employees and pensioners. The State government on Monday issued comprehensive orders detailing the revised pay scales for government employees. The government had granted a fitment of 23 percent of the basic pay for fixing the pay in the revised scale for 2022 as against a fitment of 14.29 per cent recommended by the committee of secretaries.

DA of 30.392 percent would be merged with the pay as recommended by the 11th Pay Revision Commission. The revised master scale will have 32 grades and Interim Relief shall not be included as pay for the purpose of fixation of the revised scale. The HRA will be increased to 27 percent, 17.5 percent and 9 percent respectively when dearness allowance exceeds 50 percent of the basic pay.

Accordingly, Chief Secretary Finance SS Rawat issued orders. The orders state that the government has taken into consideration several recommendations made by the CS-chaired committee on the report of the Pay Revision Commission. The CS committee said that in the wake of COVID, the wages and salaries put together were higher than the revenue of the State government. The orders state that the Employees' Home Rental Allowance (HRA) should be implemented as per the recommendations of the CS Committee on the basis of population.

The ordinance stipulates 24% HRA on the basic scale for employees working in cities with a population of over 50 lakhs, 16% for employees working in cities with a population between 5–50 lakhs, 8% for employees working in cities with a population upto 5 lakhs and 8% for with population less than 5 lakh.

The revised HRA would not apply to IAS officers as well as those working with UGC salaries in universities and affiliated degree colleges.

Consolidated pensioners and family pensioners were also issued another order enforcing the 23 per cent fitment under the new PRC.

Another order was issued imposing wages under the new pay scales even on those who joined as NMR and part-time employees before November 25, 1993.

For the outsourcing employees, a new pay of Rs 21,500 for Category-1, Rs 18,500 for Category-2 and Rs 15,000 for Category-3 outsourcing employees.

They will be applicable to the State government employees, of local bodies and aided institutions, work-charged establishments in receipt of pay in regular pay scales.

It will not be applicable to teaching and other staff in government colleges including medical colleges and government-aided private colleges that draw salaries under Andhra Pradesh revised UGC/ICAR/AICTE pay scales, officers of Andhra Pradesh Higher Judicial Services and Andhra Pradesh Judicial Services, governed by the First National Judicial Pay Commission and subsequent pay revisions, members of All India Services, persons re-employed before 2018.

The State government has decided to discontinue the City Compensatory Allowance.

The revised scales will be implemented notionally from July 1, 2018, with monetary benefit from April 1, 2020. Benefits of the revised scales will be paid from January 2022.

