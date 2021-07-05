AP Govt Relaxes Curfew In Godavari Districts: Check Timings

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday has decided to further relax the curfew timings in the State. As per reports cinema halls, restaurants, eateries gyms, and marriage halls will reopen from July 8, but only at 50% capacity.

- In the East and West Godavari districts curfew will be relaxed from 6 AM to 7 PM daily as the Covid-19 positivity rate continues to be over five per cent.

- While in the remaining 11 districts, only night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM will be in place.

- In these 11 districts, businesses will operate from 6 AM to 9 PM, and in the Godavari districts only till 6 PM.

- The revised curfew hours will come into force from July 8.

The decision to further relax the curfew was taken at a high-level review meeting on Covid situation, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Restrictions would be in place till the positivity rate drops below five percent.

Cinema halls could run the shows with alternate seating arrangements.

- Till July 7, curfew will be in force from 9 PM to 6 AM in eight districts and from 6 PM to 6 AM in the remaining five, including the two Godavari districts.

As per the order, all establishments should strictly follow the Covid protocols. Covid Appropriate Behaviour like wearing of facial masks, hand sanitisation, and physical distancing is a must.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 casesin Andhra Pradesh crossed the 19-lakh mark and reached 19,02,923 with the addition of 3,175 fresh cases on Sunday. As per the latest bulletin said in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday 3,692 patients had recovered from the infection and 29 more succumbed in the state.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest 662, Chittoor 473, West Godavari 398 and Prakasam 322 fresh cases. Three districts added between 200 and 250 new cases each, three logged less than 200 each and three more registered less than 80 each. Chittoor reported six fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Krishna five, East Godavari four, Kurnool and Prakasam three each and Anantaput two in a day.