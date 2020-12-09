AP Govt To Recruit Village Volunteers, Ward Volunteers On Monthly Basis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the village secretariat system is one of the best systems in India. YS Jagan is sketching out the strategies for the development of rural areas and the village volunteers are rendering selfless services. The chief minister has decided to fill the vacancies of village secretaries and ward volunteers across Andhra Pradesh every month.

Village and Ward Secretariat Commissioner Naveen Kumar issued orders to the Joint Collectors of all the district and directed them to finish the process of filling the vacancies in the districts from 1st to 16th of every month. The MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners should collect the details of the vacancies of volunteers and should bring to the notice of the Joint Collectors of the district. Naveen Kumar said that there shouldn't be any delay in filling up the vacancies. A total of 2.60 lakh volunteer posts are there in the state and now the number of vacant volunteer posts are 7,120 (5,145 are village volunteeer posts and 1,966 are ward volunteer posts).

The officials also reacted to the news of the removal of village volunteers above 35 years of age. There is no truth in the news and the officials urged the people to not to believe in such false propaganda. They also clarified that only six members have been removed from the services because they have been recruited against the orders.