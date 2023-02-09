AP Govt Provides Social Security For Advocates Through YSR Law Nestham

AMARAVATI: The State Cabinet approved the calendar of welfare schemes for February and March starting with YSR Kalyanamastu on Feb 10 besides ratifying the decisions of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) that cleared investment proposals of various companies and giving nod to fill existing vacancies in several departments.

As part of this, the State Cabinet approved the disbursal of funds to beneficiaries of welfare schemes like YSR Law Nestam for junior lawyers, in the coming months. The YSR Law Nestham scheme gives much-needed social security to Junior Advocates.

As part of this scheme Rs 5000/month will be given to 65,537 advocates for 3 years to help them sustain themselves while they learn court craft and set up their practice. It is a thoughtful scheme with deep impact, said YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy hailing this unique scheme for lawyers.

The AP Cabinet has also green-signalled the establishment of National Law University on a 50-acre campus at Kurnool, the second of its kind in the country.

