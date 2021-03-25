AP Govt To Provide Special Vehicles For Physically Disabled Youth With Special Preference To Women

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Government will be providing special vehicles to people with physical disabilities free of cost, as part of the welfare scheme to support and provide them with equal opportunities with the rest of the community.

As part of this Principal Secretary, Department of Women and Child Welfare AR Anuradha issued orders to this effect and directed eligible persons to apply for the motorised three-wheeler vehicles and take advantage of this opportunity under this scheme.

Eligibility

The scheme is for those who come from financially weak backgrounds and have an annual income of less than three lakhs rupees.

They must be between the 18-45 years of age and should have passed 10th class.

Applicants should have more that 70 % physical disability.

These vehicles will be given to students pursuing post-graduate studies, self-employed persons, including agricultural allied activities, and those who have been working for not less than three years.

They must possess a valid driving license.

If the eligible candidate has been selected to obtain a special vehicle, he/she must obtain a driving license within two months.

Eligible persons with disabilities are selected by a committee set up under the chairmanship of the Joint Collector of the district under a district unit. Beneficiaries can apply from any district.

In addition to SC and ST reservations, 50 per cent reservation is given to women. Preference is given to women with disabilities first.

