The government of Andhra Pradesh has launched a new scheme EBC Nestham to help the women from economically backward castes like Brahmin, Kshatriya, Kamma, Vysya, Velama, and Reddy. EBC Nestham has been allocated Rs 670 crore and the beneficiaries will be given financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 per annum for the women in the age group of 45-60 years.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the YSR EBC Nestham scheme at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. A total of 3,92,674 beneficiaries across the state will be benefitted from the scheme. He said that the AP government is working hard for the overall development of the state. He said that EBC Nestham was not mentioned in the election manifesto but the government has come up with the scheme to help the poor irrespective of caste and creed. He said that through YSR Cheyutha, the beneficiaries will be given Rs. 18,750. The main aim of the scheme is to encourage self-reliance and infuse self-confidence in them. For this purpose the government is facilitating them to tie up with firms like Amul, ITC, Proctor and Gambale, HUL, Alana, Reliance, and also banks, to ensure beneficiaries run their business without any risk.

