AP Govt Prioritises Vaccination Of Teachers And College Students

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with health officials on Monday. Talking about testing, he instructed the authorities to conduct tests in a focussed manner, only to those who have a fever and other symptoms and if tested positive, they should receive proper medical services. Similarly, in regard to the oxygen supply, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the establishment of oxygen generation plants.

The authorities explained the work in progress at 134 Oxygen generation plants at 97 locations and assured to get them complete by the end of August.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on vaccination for teachers and complete it before the reopening of schools. He directed the officials to vaccinate both government and private school teachers and based on the availability of the vaccine, he told them to consider vaccinating Degree students by organising vaccination camps in those colleges.