AP Govt Passes Orders Compassionate Appointments In Village Secretariats

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government has issued orders to provide compassionate appointments to the family members of village and ward secretariat employees who had died while on duty during their probation period.

Special Chief Secretary, Village and Ward Secretariat Department, Ajay Jain issued orders to this effect on Thursday allowing compassionate appointments to provide employment to one of the family members of the deceased. The government has taken this decision after requests from the trade unions seeking employment for the kin of the deceased employees.

It is stated that compassionate appointments will be made based on the vacant posts available in village and ward secretariats. It has been clarified that the Collectors and officials of the concerned departments should take action accordingly.

The representatives of the village and ward secretariat employees' unions thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan for allowing compassionate appointments to the families of the village and ward secretariat employees who died during probation.

In the month of September, the Revenue Department issued orders amending the AP VRO Service Rules-2008 to provide a compassionate appointment to one of the family members of an in-service Grade-1 and 2 VRO in case of death. The VROs expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for considering their request and providing employment to any one of the family members of the deceased VRO.

