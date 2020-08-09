AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has expressed outrage at the Ramesh private hospital at Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada, where 10 COVID-19 patients were killed in a fire mishap that took place today.

Preliminary investigation found that the management had given false reports to the government regarding the treatment of COVID-19 patients and were found charging unusual high fees from patients for COVID-19 treatment.

In order to know the complete details over the fire mishap, government officials have started a probe where they have found out that the management of Ramesh hospital had shown false reports to the government over the treatment being provided to COVID-19 patients.

Outraged over this, the AP government has now ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and the allegations.

According to reports, 30 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the hospital's COVID-19 care center at the time of fire mishap, out of which 18 patients were safe and were undergoing treatment.

A total of 10 patients died in the fire mishap. Out of them, seven died on the spot, while the rest three died while undergoing treatment. According to initial reports, officials confirmed that hospital management's recklessness is the main reason for the fire mishap.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the fire accident that took place at Hotel Swarna Palace, Vijayawada. The hotel was converted into a COVID-19 care facility.

CM YS Jagan on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those killed in the fire accident. He directed officials to take necessary steps to provide better medical services to the victims and also ordered a probe into the incident.