AP Govt Orders Temporary Closure Of Gyms, Pools, Sports Complexes

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered a temporary closure of sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools and spas in the state.

This decision was taken in view of surging COVID-19 cases where more than 95,131 active cases and 7,736 casualties were reported as per the bulletin released on Monday.

State principal secretary (medical and health) Anil Kumar Singhal said that movie theatres should operate with only 50 per cent capacity and any gathering should not exceed 50 people. This would apply to all public transport vehicles as well.

People in such gatherings should adhere to COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, the official said.

All offices including government ones should ensure that there is five feet distance between any two employees.

The government has already declared Night Curfew which came into force in the State on Saturday. The curfew which is from 10 pm to 5 am in the morning will be in force till further orders. Shops and business establishments in cities and towns will be closed before stipulated timings so that employees reach their destinations before 10 pm.

The services, which are exempt from the curfew, are print, electronic media, Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and ITES, Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG and gas outlets, Power generation and distribution, Water supply and sanitation, Cold storage services, Production units or services which require a continuous process, Food delivery services, Private security services as stated in the Government Order.

Also Read: Free Vaccination Drive: AP Orders Covaxin, Covishield in Huge Quantities