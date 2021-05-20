AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Mining Department and approved major reforms.

The reforms include a decision to sell minor minerals through e-auction, to collect seigniorage fee through outsourcing, to fix seigniorage based on weight rather than size in granite mining. Seigniorage will be fixed based on tonnage of the material and it is estimated that 35 to 40 percent income would be increased. It was decided to conduct e-auction where leases are obtained and mines are not maintained and it is estimated that the Government would earn Rs 1,000 crore revenue to the government through e-auction. The officials said the new reforms will come into force from September.

The Chief Minister said the Vigilance and Enforcement section in Mining Department should be effective and ensure no loss to the income of the government. He said to ensure 60-79 lakh metric tons of sand is made available before the rainy season starts. He said reaches will be submerged due to rains and it will be a problem for the availability of sand and added to stock up the required quantity of sand.

Panchayat Raj and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Mining Director V.G Venkat Reddy and other officials were present.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Unveils Socio Economic Survey 2020-21-Check Highlights