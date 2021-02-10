AP Govt Offers Rs 50 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Village Volunteer Who Died After COVID Jab

Andhra Pradesh Government has provided a compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the CM Relief Fund, to the family of a village volunteer who died after taking the coronavirus vaccine. She was married with an 8-year-old son.

Pilla Lalitha (28) , from Palasa mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, took the vaccine along with eight other volunteers on Sunday. While all others suffered headache and fever-like symptoms , Lalitha's condition apparently aggravated. As her condition turned serious, she took tablets and to recover but later died.Officials shifted her body to the community hospital for autopsy.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Dr Seediri Appalaraju who is also the YSRCP MLA from Palasa, visited the community hospital and spoke to the family members of the deceased woman and assured them of all help from the Government.