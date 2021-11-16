AP Govt Offers Rs. 22 Crore Relief To Farmers For Crop Damage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to provide compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss due to natural disasters such as drought, heavy rain, flood, etc.

On Tuesday, a total of 34,586 farmers who lost their crops in the Rabi season have received their compensation. The government has deposited Rs 22 crores into the accounts of 34,586 farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that "We are taking another step for the welfare of the farmers." He further stated that the rural economy will be affected if farmers are at losses.

A total of 62% of the population in the state are dependent on agriculture. YS Jagan said that there will be a major effect on the rural economy if a farmer is facing trouble. He said that the ruling YSRCP government is going to take measures so that no farmer will be facing problems and they will be supported in all aspects.

CM YS Jagan said that if any farmer faces crop damage due to natural calamities, then he will get compensation in the same season. He said that farmers should be in a position to invest in the crop again after he faced crop damage in one season. So, the Andhra Pradesh government is going to offer compensation in the same season in which farmers have been affected due to natural disasters.