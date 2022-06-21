KAKINADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on compassionate grounds offered a job to Aparna,the wife of MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar's former car driver -Veedhi Subrahmanyam, on Monday. She was given a job as a junior assistant in the district medical health department in the district.

It may be recollected MLC Anantha Babu was recently arrested in the case of the murder of his driver and also suspended from the YSRCP.

Krithika Shukla who is Kakinada district’s first Collector handed over the order documents under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 at a Spandana meeting on Monday. The Collector directed the District Medical Health Officer A. Hanumanth Rao to verify Aparna’s eligibility and certificates and issue appointment orders under compassionate grounds.

Also Read: YSRCP Suspends MLC Anantha Babu After He Pleads Guilty in Driver Subrahmanyam's Death