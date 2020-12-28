AP Govt Offers 10 Lakh Ex-gratia To Kin Of Velagapudi Clashes Victim

GUNTUR: A dispute between the two communities in Velagapudi at Amaravati region, over the construction of an arch led to clashes and stone pelting on Sunday night. Seven people were left injured and a woman died during the incident. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha visited the region, met the family members of the deceased woman Mariyamma, and promised Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the family.

As per reports, two groups clashed with each other over the construction of an arch for an SC Colony at Velagapudi village in Thullur mandal of Guntur district on Sunday night. Mariyamma who was injured in the stone pelting along with the several others were admitted to the Government Hospital in Thullur, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. The villagers and the woman's family members staged a protest with the dead body and demanded justice. Police bandobast was set up to prevent further clashes in the region.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh, YSRCP MLAs Meruga Nagarjuna and Undavalli Sridevi reached Velagapudi on Monday morning to review the situation.

Speaking on the occasion after meeting the family, Home Minister Sucharita said that the Velagapudi incident was unfortunate and appealed to the people in the region to maintain calm and stay united. She assured that a comprehensive inquiry would be ordered into the incident. She warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. Police picket was set up in the village and Section 144 was enforced to ensure law and order. She said a peace committee would be set up until normalcy returns. She also said that the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan had directed them to meet the victim's family and offer financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh as immediate relief.