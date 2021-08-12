AP Govt to Offer Job to Telugu Olympian Rajani's Family Member

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced incentives to Olympian E Rajani.

The hockey player, who represented India in the Olympics and other national and international events, met the Chief Minister along with her parents at the camp office here on Wednesday. She was given a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs and the Chief Minister directed the authorities to offer a job to one of her family members and immediately release the pending arrears announced by the previous government on her return from Rio Olympics 2016.

The government decided to provide 1000 yards of residential land in Tirupati, and Rs 40,000 per month as an incentive. Later, the Chief Minister honoured Rajani with a shawl and presented a memento.

Rajani hails from Yerravaripalem in Chittoor district and is the only hockey player from southern states to participate in Olympics.

Minister for Tourism and Sports Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddartha Reddy, Revenue Principal Secretary Rajat Bhargava, SAAP VC and MD N Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP Officers Ramakrishna, Jun Raju and Rajasekhar were present at the event.