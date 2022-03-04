AP Govt Not Against CRDA Implementation

Asserting that decentralization of development is the policy of the state government, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the government is not against the implementation of CRDA.

Speaking to media near the camp office, the Minister said that the Central Government has made it clear that it is the prerogative of a state to decide the location of its capital city. He said the government would develop lands in the Amaravati region and it would be done considering time and funds.

The Minister slammed a section of media for distorting facts on the High Court's verdict on the Capital issue and said the Capital doesn't mean land or real estate or one community and added that it should be acceptable to five crore people. He said they have been considering the opinions of five crore people on capital.

Meanwhile speaking at a separate press conference in Vishakapatnam, MLA Gudivada Amarnath said while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to equally developing all regions through decentralization, TDP has been trying to protect their ill-gotten properties and safeguard the real estate business of Amaravati. He said TDP and a section of media have always tried to place hurdles for developmental activities and also to damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam on various counts.