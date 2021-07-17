AP Govt Nominated Posts in Line With CM Jagan's Social Justice Policy

Vijayawada: In tune with commitment of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to women empowerment and social justice, the list of nominated posts for Corporations was released here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Advisor ( Public Affairs), Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said that those given the nominated posts should play a crucial role in reforming the living standards of the people and they should be accountable to their positions.

The Chief Minister had directed that women should be given top priority in selection of candidates for Nominated posts and added that 68 out of 135 posts were given to them. He said the Chief Minister is very keen on implementing social justice in selection of candidates for nominated posts and thus has given 76 out of 135 posts which is 56 percent of the posts, to BC, SC, ST and Minorites.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said the whole country is looking towards Andhra Pradesh for implementation of Social Justice in the state. She said dalit women were made deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister and it shows the commitment of the Chief Minister for women empowerment and development of weaker sections.

BC welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopal Krishna said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy believed that political power should be vested with weaker sections and his appointment as a minister is an example for it. He said political power to poor is a distant dream in the past and the Chief Minister has made it into a reality.

Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkat Ramana praised the Chief Minister for taking historic decisions in the political history of the state and bringing revolutionary changes in the society. He said while other parties have confined the backward classes to vote bank, the Chief Minister has been strengthening the weaker sections politically, socially and financially.

MP Nandigam Suresh and MLA Meruga Nagarjuna lauded the Chief Minister for ensuring social justice and giving priority to weaker sections and women in filling up nominated posts.