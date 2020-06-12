AP Govt Nod To Private Labs For Conducting COVID-19 Tests

AMARAVATI: In another significant decision, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday permitted private laboratories also to conduct COVID-19 tests. An order issued to this effect said that only the laboratories approved by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are permitted to conduct tests.

It also said that all the private laboratories approved by NABL and ICMR are directed to submit their details to the government and start conducting COVID-19 tests after duly obtaining permission. The decision was taken in view of the influx of foreign returnees and migrants to the state.

The private laboratories should appoint a nodal officer to submit their details to the government. They should accept the samples sent by the government as and when required and update the results of the COVID-19 tests in both ICMR and state portals on a daily basis without fail, the order read.

It has also fixed the rates for COVID-19 tests for samples sent by both government and private individuals. The rate for the government samples is Rs 2,400 and for individuals approaching NABL and ICMR-approved laboratories, it is Rs 2,900.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases to 4,402. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll remains at 80.

