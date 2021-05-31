AP Govt Nod To Krishnapatnam Anandaiah's COVID Medicine

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday has granted approval for the use of the popular herbal medicine prepared by Ayurvedic practitioner B Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district. The decision was taken on a preliminary report based on the Central Council for Research In Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) report which was submitted to the Government earlier.

The AP government has ruled that there is no objection to the use of P, L and F categorised drugs given by Anandaiah. However, the government did not approve the K-type drug which are the drops used in the patients' eyes. As the CCRAS is yet to submit its report on the K- type drug, the Government has refused to give a permit. the report is likely to take another two to three weeks to come out. A decision on the K drug will be made after reviewing the report.

The government also included a rider where it has advised personal discretion for the patients and stated that Anandaiah's medicine should be given along with the medicines prescribed by the allopathic doctors for the treatment of Coronavirus.

The government has also appealed to the public not to stop taking the regular medication on the grounds that they are using Anandaiah's herbal medicine. However, the government has stated that there is no conclusive evidence that COVID would be cured by the use of his medicine, as there is no strong evidence stating one can completely be healed with the ayurvedic preparation. At the same time, it was ruled that there was no harm in taking Anandaiah's medicine either.

The government has directed patients to avoid coming to Krishnapatnam to take the medicine. Instead, relatives or family members can pick up the medication to avoid COVID outbreak there. The Government has also strictly ordered that the COVID protocol should be followed while distributing Anandaiah's medication.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has set up a committee to study the efficacy of Krishnaptanam's Bonigi Anandaiah medicine under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). The TTD S V Ayurvedic College along with a team from Vijayawada Ayurvedic College have conducted studies on the medicine. The committee has prepared a report based on the information collected from 500 people and submitted a report to the CCRAS. The final report will be submitted by the CCRAS in another two weeks time.

