AMARAVATI: The State government has accorded permission for the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy in the Kurnool district on a permanent basis. Orders to this effect were issued by the AP Law Secretary G Satyaprabhakar on Wednesday.

As of now, the government has directed that the Judicial Academy should be established at Mangalagiri. Since the bifurcation of the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh does not have a Judicial Academy which is meant for training law officials and judiciary.

A committee comprising High Court Judges submitted their recommendations to the government. The Incharge Registrar General had requested the government to establish a separate judicial academy in the State along with the necessary infrastructure and staff to train the judicial officers in the State as per the recommendations of the Committee of Judges. Based on this, orders were issued for the establishment of a new Judicial Academy.

As per the orders, the sanction of staff strength will be restricted to not more than 58.32 % of the strength of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy. A separate order with regard to the sanction of the strength along with the necessary infrastructure will be issued later.

It is known that the AP government intends to have three capitals in the State, where Kurnool would be made the judicial capital. The government has already established the AP Human Rights Commission and the Lok Ayuktha is officially functioning at Kurnool, and now with the Judicial Academy soon in the anvil, will fill further seal the endeavour.

