AP Govt New Initiatives To Prevent School Dropouts: Clean Toilets, App To Monitor Attendance

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to consider maintenance of toilets as top priority and ensure clean toilets in all schools from February 1.

During a review meeting held here on Monday, the Chief Minister said maintenance of toilets should be considered as top priority as many students are not able to go to schools due to absence or poor maintenance of toilets. He said clean toilets should be made available for students. He told the officials to take measures to take up repairs as soon as possible and added plumbing and sanitary issues should be solved as soon as possible. He directed the officials to prepare an SOP on maintenance of toilets in the schools.

The Chief Minister said revolutionary changes were brought in educational institutions by implementing Nadu - Nedu scheme, introducing English as medium of instruction, and by providing nutritious food through Goru Mudda scheme. He said toilet fund has been set up in schools and steps were taken to maintain clean toilets to provide hygenic conditions in the schools. He said maintenance of toilets should be best in future and added that awareness should be created among caretakers on the usage of chemicals in toilet cleaning. He directed the officials to consider the experience and expertise of companies like Sulabh in the maintenance of toilets. The Officials said a special mobile app has been designed to monitor the maintenance of toilets. Committees were setup on Toilet Maintenance Fund at State, District and School/ College level.

A special mobile app has been designed to monitor attendance of students in schools. Attendence of students will be uploaded in the app every day. Teachers and Parents can check the attendance directly. The Chief Minister said a message should be sent to parents if their children don't attend schools, volunteers should enquire about the health condition of the students. The Welfare assistants in Village/ Ward Secretariats should monitor in this regard. The Chief Minister directed officials to consider all aspects and take a decision about reopening of schools to all classes in first half of February and running classes on daily basis.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to finalise all tenders related to Vidya Kanuka and ensure the kits are delivered on time. He said to focus on teaching in English for seventh class students from next academic year.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Raja Shekar, Municipal And Urban Development Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kanthilal Dhande, School Education Commissioner V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarwa Siksha Abhiyan State Project director K Vetri Selvi and other officials were present.