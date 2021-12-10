AP Govt New COVID Guidelines Regarding Masks, Check Latest Fines

AMARAVATI: Taking a tough stand on COVID protocol violators the Andhra Pradesh government has issued several strict guidelines in the wake of the Omicron variant outbreak. The government has once again ordered strict enforcement of guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and the World Health Organization. The government has issued orders of imposing a fine of Rs. 100 for not wearing a mask by the public.



Also, it said that if the unmasked persons are allowed into shops, commercial premises, and business establishments, the business establishment owners will be levied fines ranging from Rs. 10,000 fine to RS 25,000.

The AP government has also directed the district collectors, SPs, and police commissioners to take steps to close down the businesses for 2 days if anyone violates government guidelines.

The government has also stated that one can report violations in shops, commercial, and business establishments across the state through WhatsApp number- 8010968295. It also directed the police to register cases under Section 188 of the Disaster Management Act , 2005 and IPC Act if anyone deliberately violates the rule.

Also Read: Omicron: Telangana Govt Reinforces 1K Fine for Not Wearing Face Mask