AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order naming all the Rythu Bharosa Centres in the state after legendary leader Late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Henceforth, the state government will address all these centre as ‘Dr YSR Rythu Bharosa Centres’.

The state government in its order mentioned that the gesture was in memory of the exemplary services rendered by YSR as former CM of AP for the cause of the farming community. The Dr YSR Rythu Bharosa Centres are the brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take the entire gamut of agriculture-related service right up to the doorstep of the farmer. These centres will effectively alleviate all the hardships for the farmers who will no more have to go out of their villages for any agri-related need.

CM YS Jagan commissioned the Rythu Bharosa Centres across the state on May 30th on the occasion of his YSRCP government completing one year in power.

The state government has already announced that July 8, the day of late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary will henceforth be celebrated as ‘Farmer’s Day’ in Andhra Pradesh.