AP Govt For Nadu Nedu Website To Ensure Transparency

Amaravati: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu is a priority programme of the government and the first phase works are going as scheduled inching to meet the set deadline

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, the Minister said Nadu Nedu programme was started in June and Rs 2570 crore has been spent within seven months for developing infrastructure in the first phase despite COVID 19 pandemic. He said the works of first phase will be completed by end of March and the second phase Nadu Nedu works will start in April. He said an app and website are developed for transperancy in Nadu Nedu works.

The tenders related to school works were awarded on nomination basis in the previous government indulging in corruption while the present government has followed an open and transparent process through reverse tendering. He said the state government has saved Rs 240 crore in material procurement worth Rs 1,100 crore for schools through reverse tendering. There could be a slight delay in procurement of materials but all the items will be supplied with in a week or ten days, he said. The sanitation work was 100 percent completed and the ceiling fans were 100 percent installed. The works related to shelves are completed by 66 percent, green boards 89 percent, painting 46 percent, and drinking water facilities 39 percent. The works related to smart TVs in schools is 50 percent completed. The Minister assured that rest of the work would be completed by the end of March as per the target set by Chief Minister.

He said the funds were spent on the development of infrastructure such as furniture, fans, green boards, electricity and drinking water facilities in schools through school contracting by parent committees rather than contractors.