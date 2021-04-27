AP Govt Mulls Unlimited, Uninterrupted High Band Internet Network In All Villages

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on internet connections to villages and the distribution of laptops as an option under the Amma Vodi Scheme and directed the officials to be prepared to provide uninterrupted unlimited high band internet network to all villages.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said to increase the internet capacity to 20 GB if necessary to provide an internet facility with unlimited capacity in villages so that it would be easy to work from home. He said to prepare an action plan to provide an internet connection facility to 31 lakh houses in YSR Jagananna colonies that are being newly constructed and added to lay underground cables in 108 cyclone-affected villages. He said providing internet facilities in all villages should be completed by 2023.

He said village digital libraries should be set up in all villages and the construction should be done as per the schedule and added that computers should be ready by the time they are completed. He said to arrange a newspapers stand in village libraries. He said there should be provision to arrange six computers in each library and 4-6 computers can be set up as per the requirement.

Also Read: AP Govt Orders Temporary Closure Of Gyms, Pools, Sports Complexes

The Chief Minister said laptops should be distributed to those who opted on the day of implementation of the Amma Vodi scheme,i.e. January 9. The Government has given options to the students of classes 9-12. He said guarantee cards, warranty cards, and other certifications should be provided to students along with laptops and added to ensure good service to laptops. He said if any laptop is given in Village Secretariat for repair, it should be sent to the service center and get repaired within a week. He said laptop service centers should be available in every revenue division.

Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth said cable works are already underway and will be completed by March 2023. He said 14,671 km of the aerial cable has been laid in 3642 villages of 307 mandals. Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar said digital libraries are being constructed with an area of ​​690 square feet and the construction cost of each library is estimated at Rs 16 lakh, while 20 seats are being set up in each library. School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar said options are being collected from students for the Amma Vodi scheme and laptops are being procured in two models and high-end version laptops will be provided to engineering students.

Energy, Forest, and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, AP Fibernet Chairman Dr. P Goutham Reddy, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, IT Principal Secretary Jayalakshmi, Energy Secretary Dr. Nagulapalli Srikanth, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, AP Fibernet MD Madhusudan Reddy and other officials were present.