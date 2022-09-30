AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Government expenditure on Aarogyasri went up three-fold when compared to previous government and 432 new 104 vehicles will be pressed into service by December.

During the review meeting of the Medical and Health Department held here on Friday, the Chief Minister said about Rs 2,500 crores are spent on YSR Aarogyasri with an increased number of procedures, while Rs 300 crores for Aarogya Asara and Rs 400 crore for 108, and 104 are being spent. The officials said that the addition of the number of procedures from 2,446 to 3,254 would take begin from October 15 instead of October 5 as some formalities are yet to be fulfilled. By December, 432 104 ambulance services would be added taking the total to 1,108. There should be no problem in maintaining the 748 108 vehicles. The officials said that 12 types of diagnostic kits and 67 types of medicines are made available in Village Clinics. The Chief Minister told them to keep Covid kits also available.

The Chief Minister said that hospitals should have adequate staff and there should be a monthly audit on this count and the report should reach the officials without fail. All vacancies should be filled immediately and this should be a constant process. Setting up a Medical Recruitment Board should also be considered.

The patient diet charges should be increased to Rs 100 per day on the lines of Aarogyasri patients and a quality menu must be provided. Construction of new medical colleges and works on Urban Health Clinics must be completed by November.

The officials said that Andhra Pradesh has bagged six of the ten Ayushman Awards given by the Centre. This reflects the strong initiatives being taken by the Chief Minister.

Minister for Medical and Health, Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharrma, Medical and Health Principal Secretary, MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination), M Ravichandra, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Medical Department Special Secretary, JS Naveen Kumar, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner V Vinod Kumar, Dr YSR Aarogyasri CEO MN Harindra Prasad, Medical and Health Department DG (Drugs) Ravi Shankar and other officials participated in the meeting.

