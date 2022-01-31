AP Govt Mulls Integrated Collectorate System In New Districts

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government is mulling the idea of setting up Integrated Collectorates in the new districts formed recently. The idea of having an Integrated Collectorate would provide easy access to people and also reduce the need for acquiring land and construction costs for new buildings. If all district-level offices are brought under one roof, it would be convenient for the people and also save time for the officials in moving around. The concept of Integrated Collectorate Complexes has already been implemented in the new districts formed in Telangana and similar ones in other States. Authorities have studied the concept and have come to an understanding of how to set them up according to the requirements of AP state.

It is expected to bring all the administrative divisions under one umbrella similar to the village and ward secretariat system where the entire village administration system is centralized. Apart from the Collectorate and SP offices, the offices of the DEO, Agriculture and Welfare Departments are functioning in district centers located separately.

Collectorates, Collector's bungalows and SP offices were established during the British period as per the requirements then. Now with the formation of the new districts, there would be a need for more land for separate offices to be set up in the new districts. With the high cost of construction and land availability in district centers at present, the need to have all the offices set up in one place would reduce the issue of procuring more land which would cost a lot.

As per official sources, the government is currently planning to set up these Integrated Collectorate Complexes in 13 new district centers, excluding the old 13 district centers and the required land has already been identified at these centres. A Committee headed by the Chief Secretary, Department of Transport, R&B, set up to make recommendations regarding the formation of new districts, has also submitted a detailed report on these Integrated Collectorates to the government.

The Andhra Pradesh government issued draft notifications on Wednesday for carving out 13 new districts out of the existing 13, taking the total to 26 under Section 3 (5) of the AP Districts (Formation) Act, 1974," Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said in the draft notification, issued separately for each district. The state has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and each is supposed to be made a revenue district. However, with its size being too large and spread over many districts, the tribal-dominated Araku Lok Sabha constituency is being split into two new districts.

The two new tribal districts will be Manyam, with headquarters in Parvathipuram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, named after the legendary Telugu freedom fighter with headquarters in Paderu. The other new districts are Anakapalli (out of the existing Visakhapatnam district), Konaseema and Kakinada (out of East Godavari), Eluru (out of West Godavari), NTR (out of Krishna), Bapatla and Palnadu (out of Guntur), Nandyal (out of Kurnool), Sri Satya Sai (out of Anantapuramu), Annamayya (out of Kadapa) and Sri Balaji (out of Chittoor). The headquarters of the existing East Godavari district is being shifted to Rajamahendravaram and that of West Godavari to Bhimavaram. The government chose to name the newly created district (spread over Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency) after the Telugu legend N T Rama Rao (NTR).

