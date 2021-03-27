AP Govt Mulls Academic Audit of Autonomous Colleges To Make Students Employable

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the State Government would release a calendar for filling vacant posts in Education Department on Ugadi. Addressing media at Publicity Cell in Secretariat on Friday, he told that the college fee would be credited to the accounts of mothers under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on April 9 benefitting 10 lakh students.

Adimulapu Suresh said as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, educational standards in colleges in the state will be improved and education will be imparted in such a way that students can get jobs. He warned the autonomous colleges not to indulge in irregularities and said appropriate action would be taken otherwise.

He mentioned that there are 109 autonomous colleges under various universities and it was found that quality education was not being provided there and added that it has come to the notice of the Government that some autonomous colleges were indulging in irregularities besides getting subsidies from the Government. He said discussions are being held with UGC regarding autonomous colleges. He said education is a concurrent subject and the State also can make laws. He said colleges can move courts in this regard.

He said the government would conduct an academic audit in autonomous colleges and bring reforms in the education sector. He said the autonomous colleges cannot prepare question papers on their own and added that the apprentice system would be implemented for the Degree course. He said the Chief Minister has directed to lay special focus on developing Andhra University, SV University, RJUKT, JNTU-Anantapur and JNTU- Kakinada.

