AP Govt To Move Supreme Court Over Krishna River Water Issues With Telangana

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to move the Supreme Court over the irregularities in the use of the Krishna Waters by the Telangana Government, declare irrigation/hydel projects over inter-state rivers as national projects and deploy central forces for security, seeking suspension of a GO issued by the Telangana government last month to generate power at Srisailam, besides ensuring that the agreements between the two states on water sharing be implemented.

The State government is in the process of drafting a petition to this effect and the irrigation department officials are conducting an extensive exercise on the issues to be mentioned in the petition.

According to reliable sources, the issues mentioned in the writ petition are:

-River water disputes between states have become commonplace in the country. To prevent these water disputes, the management and safety of reservoirs and power plants on interstate rivers should be handed over to the respective river water management boards.

-Ensure Central Security forces be set up at the reservoirs and projects for security.

-Water Resources Department officials are seeking that the orders issued by various tribunals and courts over the shares in river waters should be enforced strictly.

-The authorities will report to the court that a permanent solution is needed to stop the illegal use of water in excess of the prescribed shares, the construction of new projects in violation of those agreements, or the expansion of the capacity of existing projects.

-The issue of who should resolve river water disputes is clearly enshrined in the Constitution. According to the Constitution the Centre should address them.

-The AP government will seek to have all the reservoirs and power plants on the interstate river waters under the purview of the Board through a petition.

-According to the 'Bachawat' award, drinking water and irrigation needs should be given first priority.

-Electricity should be generated only when water is released for cultivation purposes. Authorities say the petition will address the issue of not releasing water for power generation alone.

-This protocol has been strictly followed by all the states in the country since the release of the Bachawat Award, sources say.

-Millions of farmers are being deprived of their rightful share of water in the name of power generation which is wasting precious waters into the seas. These actions are disrupting their livelihoods and endangering the food security of the country. Water and food are fundamental rights of the people and the Telangana government is behaving in such a way as to violate these rights.

-The government will also urge the court to direct the Centre to take over the projects and ensure that Andhra Pradesh gets its rightful share of the waters.

-According to the petition, the Telangana government has created conditions that led to clashes between the irrigation workers and the police from the two states and there was a need to remove them.

-The Andhra Pradesh government will state in its writ petition that it has already lodged a complaint with the concerned authorities and the Krishna River Water Management Board against the Telangana government for illegally pumping water in violation of regulations.

-It is learned that the Telangana government has not complied with the orders issued by the companies to cut off power generation.

-It is learned that the AP government will also report to the Supreme Court that the Center has not taken strong action on issues like KRMB scope and finalization of procedures.

