AP Govt: Minimum Pay Scale For Contract Employees

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued orders stating that that contract employees should be given minimum pay scale. Contract employees working in the government departments, universities, model schools should be given minimum pay scale. The government has made it clear that the minimum pay scale rule does not apply to consultants and OSDs.

The state government announced that the contract female employees will be given a maternity leave for a period of 180 days. The AP government also announced that it will provide an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the accidents. If anyone who dies normally, then they will be given Rs. 2 lakh as ex gratia. The government's decision is expected to create a Rs.365 crore burden on the state exchequer.