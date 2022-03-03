AP Govt Making Efforts to Provide Safe Drinking Water in Fluorosis Hit Villages

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 16 new medical colleges are being constructed besides developing 11 existing medical colleges under the Nadu-Nedu initiative.

On the education front, English medium has been introduced in all government schools, bilingual textbooks are made available for the convenience of students, said the Chief Minister, adding that the government is giving a new makeover to all government schools with quality infrastructure. He said that special focus was laid on providing quality education, as today’s children will play a key role in strengthening the rural economy by bringing in the latest technology to develop the villages in the coming days.

He also stated that efforts are being made to provide safe drinking water to villages hit by fluorosis and that the govt was working to prevent drought conditions in Rayalaseema region by completing all the proposed projects. In order to change the livelihoods of the fishermen community, the State government is setting up harbors, ports and fish landing centers, where the works have already begun.

