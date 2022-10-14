AP Govt Makes Agriculture Profitable Venture

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras which are one stop solution to all the farmers' need. Now, the RBKs have grabbed the international attention. An Ethiopian delegation led by the country's Agricultural Minister Dr Meles Mekonen Yimer visited AP to study the RBKs in the state. The Ethiopian delegation met AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 12 and they will also meet the officials from agriculture and horticulture departments to know how RBKs work.

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "The interest shown by the Ethiopian delegation in the Rythu Bharosa Kendras of AP shows international appreciation of the AP govt. in making agriculture a profitable venture. Farmers are AP's bedrock and YS Jagan's govt. is bound by its resolve to work for them."

Rythu Bharosa Kendras - The brainchild of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and AP is the only state that is sketching out all the strategies to help the farmer's and to extend all the needed services at the doorsteps of the farmers.