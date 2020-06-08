AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh which had received 11.06 lakh applications for recruitment of posts in Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments is now gearing up to hold the written examinations for these posts in the last week of July.

The Andhra Pradesh government had already released a notification for the filling up of vacant positions in the Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments in January. Earlier, the state government has issued separate notifications for the recruitment of 14,062 Grama (Village) Secretariats and 2,146 posts in Ward Secretariats in 19 different categories. A total of 11.06 lakh candidates have applied for these posts till February 7. The aspirants who applied for these posts will have to undergo 14 different types of tests.

Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj Department Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and Commissioner Girija Shankar have recently held a high-level meeting and discussed the conduct of written exams to the candidates.

As the Staff Selection Commission examinations conducted by the Central government are also slated to be held in July, the state government is preferring July end to conduct these exams. It is expected that the finalised dates would be announced very soon. The state officials are planning to conduct the 14 tests for Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments recruitments over a span of eight days towards the end of July.

A total of 4,56,997 candidates applied for the examination in Category-I along with the posts of Panchayat Secretary Grade-5, Women Police, Ward Administrative Secretary, Welfare and Education Secretary.