AP Govt For Level Playing Field to All Students: CM Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his warm greetings to the teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. celebrated on September 5, commemorating with the birth anniversary of Scholar, Academician, and former President, Bharat Ratna Sri Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers play an important role in shaping the future citizens by igniting their zeal towards wisdom and guiding them in the right path on a strong moral and ethical foundation, the Chief Minister said.

Our government believes in Right to Education and a level playing field to all students and the role of teachers is more amplified with the reforms, he said.