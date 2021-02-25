AP Govt Letter To Minister Piyush Goyal Over Transfer of Railway Lands In Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a letter to the Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal about the transfer of land belonging to the railways in lieu of the land occupied by nearly 800 families within the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in Vijayawada.

He requested that the railway lands in Rajarajeswari Peta be handed over to the AP government so that they be regularised. In the letter, he stated that 25 acres of railway land near Ajit Singh Nagar would be handed over to the railways in lieu of Raja Rajeshwaripeta railway lands.

A joint team of officials from the Revenue Department and the Railways visited the encroached land and the proposed site for exchange. He said that the Railway authorities also expressed their satisfaction over the land near Ajit Singh Nagar.

In Rajarajeshwari Peta, nearly 800 families have been living on the site for over 30 years. No action has been taken on the land for the regularization of this land. CM YS Jagan mentioned in the letter that the land, which was not used by the railway department, should be transferred to the State and sought the Union Minister's support in recommending the same to the Railway Board members for quick action.