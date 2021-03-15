AP Govt Launches Temple Management System For Transparency

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the ‘Temple Management System’ at the Camp Office here on Monday, which intends to bring temples across the State under the Endowments Department into one system.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the new system would help in eliminating corruption in temples, ensuring clean and transparent policies.

Temple management system also includes temple information, online services for devotees, temple profiles, asset management, calendar, details of income and expenses.

The devotees will have an opportunity to offer gifts through e-hundi through QR code. Union Bank of India will operate the online payment system, which was started initially in Annavaram Temple on a trial basis. The officials informed that the online payment system will be made available in 11 major temples by the end of this month.

AP CM YS Jagan felicitating Union Bank of India MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G

On this occasion, the Union Bank of India scanned QR code and offered Rs 10,116 to Annavaram Temple via e-hundi. Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Principal Secretary for Endowments Vani Mohan, Endowment Commissioner Arjuna Rao, Union Bank of India MD and CEO Raj Kiran Roy G, SLBC convenor V Brahmananda Reddy, SLBC AGM and Coordinator E Rajababu, Regional Head V Ramensh were present on the occasion.