AMARAVATI: To put an end to malicious propaganda and fake news being spread over the State Government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the AP Fact Check website and Twitter account at his camp office on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that with malicious propaganda spread in the media and on social media, the State Government in a bid to curb such false news has launched this website, which will show proof of such claims through this platform.

Speaking further, he directed the authorities to take action against such half-truths. We need to identify where these campaigns originate and take legal action. "No one has the right to deliberately malign a person or an institution. No one should spread misinformation to mislead people about the welfare schemes that we are taking seriously, and also about the institutions involved. Such deliberate malicious propaganda is being made for other reasons. These kinds of campaigns have to be put to an end at some point of time, the Chief Minister asserted.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Government Adviser (Communications) GVD Krishnamohan, Information Commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy, DIG (Technical Services) G. Palaraju, AP Digital Corporation VC and MD Chinna Vasudeva Reddy and other senior officials were present.