AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department released a notification seeking applications from eligible candidates for filling up 351 specialist doctor posts in various district government hospitals in the State.

According to the latest notification, the number of posts are for:

60 posts in Gynaecology,

60 posts in Anesthesia,

51 posts in Pediatrics,

75 posts in General Medicine,

57 posts in General Surgery,

27 posts in Radiology,

9 posts in Pathology,

9 posts in ENT, and

9 posts in Forensic Medicine.

3 posts are vacant

To this extent, the Commissioner of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad has released a statement.

Eligibility: Candidates who have passed PG/Diploma/DNB or equivalent course can apply for these posts.

Age: The age of the candidates should not exceed 42 years.

-The selection process will be based on academic merit and interview.

-Eligible candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs.61,960 to Rs.1,51,370.

Fees: General candidates have to pay Rs.500 as application fee. Fee waiver is applicable for SC/ST/BC/PWD candidates.

-Selection process will be based on academic merit and interview.

Last Date for application: Interested candidates can apply through online mode on August 26, 2022 by 11:59 PM.

-For other complete details see official notification.

Also Read: Oracle Employees in India Likely to Lose Their Jobs, Deets Inside