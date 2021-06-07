AP Govt Job Notification: Last Date to Apply for Village Volunteer Posts in Kadapa

Jobs in Andhra Pradesh: There are a lot of job opportunities for village and ward volunteers in Andhra Pradesh. Today is the last day to submit an application. This is how you apply.

Authorities have once again issued a notification about the massive recruitment of volunteers in Andhra Pradesh. The details are as follows

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration has implemented the most ambitious recruitment drive to tackle the unemployment problem among the youth.

The government is delivering better services to the public while offering work to millions of unemployed individuals through this volunteer scheme.

Authorities in the Kadapa district recently published a notification for the recruitment of a large number of volunteer positions. The announcement states that a total of 913 positions will be filled.

Candidates who have completed class 10 and Intermediate or class 12 are eligible to apply for the positions, according to the AP job notification. Candidates from the local ward and village are encouraged to apply for these posts.

Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 35. Candidates who are qualified and interested in the positions should apply online. Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in an interview.

Questions on government programmes and welfare schemes will be asked during the interview. Those who have worked in service organizations will be given preference.

Official Website: https://gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in/