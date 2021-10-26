AP Govt Issues Orders For Compensation To Kin Of COVID Victims

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday has issued orders to pay ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of those who died to COVID. The AP Medical and Health Department issued the orders. he Government has stated to pay the amount within two weeks to the families of the victims by setting up a special cell headed by DRO. The government has directed that applications be received from family members and has issued orders to pay this amount from the Disaster Management Fund. The government has directed to set up a special cell in the district collector's office to compile a list of those who died of COVID and make payments accordingly.

Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Secretary, Medical Health department, has issued guidelines to issue a separate number for each application which will be headed by the district revenue officer. The government has directed to complete the payment of compensation within two weeks of receiving the application from the families of the deceased. The Department of Health stated that a special proforma was prepared for the application and ordered that there should be no delay in paying ex-gratia to the families and that steps be taken to ensure immediate assistance to their families.

