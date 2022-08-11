AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders banning words that are derogatory and abusive in nature while referring to the Nayee Brahmin community in the State.

Government Order Number 50 was released on Sunday, where it stated that the words like “Mangali, Mangaloda, Bochchu Gorigevada, Mangalidi, Konda Mangali,” etc., used to refer to Nayee Brahmins are considered as hurting their sentiments and their community.

Legal action will be taken against those responsible for using such slurs under the Indian Penal Code, it read. BC Welfare Department Chief Secretary G. Jayalakshmi issued the GO on August 7 and came to light on Wednesday.

Nayee Brahmins in the State of AP are expressing happiness with the state government issuing an order banning such words which are derogatory in nature and have extended special thanks to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for protecting their self-respect and dignity.

Maddikunta Lingam Nayee the state president of Telangana Nai Brahmin Aikya Vedika expressed happiness over the AP government's orders and thanked CM YS Jagan. He also appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to implement a similar order in the State for the self-respect of Nayee Brahmins in Telangana as well.

