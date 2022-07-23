AP Govt Issue OHA GO Benefits More than 43,000 Sanitation Workers

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday has issued a GO related to OHA (Occupational Health Allowance) to the sanitation workers in the state. Now the sanitation workers will get pay of Rs 21,000 including OHO of Rs 6,000 along with Rs15,000 wage per month. It will benefit more than 43,000 sanitation workers.

It may be recalled that sanitation works took a hit following the indefinite strike by the workers across the state on June 11 with 23 demands. Following the strike, the state government formed the high-power committee chaired by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Audimulapu Suresh to resolve the demands put forth by the sanitation workers. On July14, the high power committee agreed to pay Rs 21,000, including Occupational Health Allowance (OHA) of Rs 6,000 along with Rs 15,000 wage per month, to the workers.

Suresh, along with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, held a round of talks with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders and gave nod for implementation of 22 out of their 23 demands. Suresh also held talks with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue.

Also Read: NITI Aayog Members Meet CM; Lauds Welfare Schemes