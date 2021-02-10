AP Govt Inviting Business Partnerships To Provide Jobs For Youngsters: CM Jagan Tells Consul General Of Japan

Consul General of Japan in Chennai Masayuki Taga has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister welcomed him with a shawl and presented a memento.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said that the State has taken the governance to the doorstep of the public in a most transparent and efficient manner. Likewise, the government is also providing the best business opportunities for the investors and entrepreneurs in the State and further inviting investments and business partnerships to provide employment opportunities for the youngsters. He added that the State secured the first rank in the Ease of Doing Business which was jointly announced by DPIIT, Central Government and World Bank, and thus many leading companies are looking forward to starting their business operations in the state.

So far, Adani Enterprises has come forward to set up a 200 MW data center park, a skill university and an IT park, which will provide employment to about 25,000 people. Also, an establishment of footwear industries in the Intelligent SEZ is under process and is estimated to provide employment for about 12,000 people.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has identified the IT and electronics industry as one of the fastest-growing sectors, where the smartphone and spare parts manufacturing sectors are expected to reach 800 million in the country in the next two to three years. In this context, the government has focused on investing in this sector and thus brought special policies for IT and Electronics. As part of this, the state government has decided to set up an integrated technology park, high-end IT skills university, incubation centers, centers of excellence, labs, co-working spaces, iconic IT towers, and state data center. He said that Andhra Pradesh will become a focal point for investment by providing world-class infrastructure with skilled technicians.

Further, the Chief Minister said the state government is planning to develop IT concept cities with all resources in 1,000 to 2,000 acres. He said the government is also formulating policies to provide digital libraries, high-speed internet at the village level, make video conferencing accessible to over 15,000 village panchayats, set up over 90,000 workstations, and bring government services closer to people in remote areas.

He said the government is encouraging manufacturers in the Electronic sector by setting up a world-class electronic manufacturing cluster at Kopparthi in YSR Kadapa District. The government is making arrangements to provide land, electricity, water, roads, railway connectivity, air cargo for the establishment of industries in this cluster. He further added that the state government is planning to set up a High-End IT Skill University in Visakhapatnam to prepare skilled IT and electronics technicians. The government will also set up 30 Skill Development Centers across the state. The government has also announced several incentives for the IT and electronics manufacturing sectors.