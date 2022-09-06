AP Govt Invites Teachers’ Union for Talks on CPS Tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will hold talks with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Employees’ Association at 4 pm on Wednesday. The government has invited representatives of 20 teacher’s unions for talks with the Group of Ministers. The government has said that the talks will be around the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The government teacher’s unions have clarified that they would not settle for anything less than reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association (APCPSEA) has been demanding the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The APCPSEA has pointed out that the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments have scrapped the CPS this year and Old Pension Schemes were restored.

Meanwhile, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has offered the teacher’s unions a parallel Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS). The government has said that the GPS would be the best bet for the employees as in CPS the quantum of pension would totally depend on bank interest rates and its not stable.