AP Govt to Intensify Fever Surveys Over Omicron Fears

Andhra Pradesh health officials informed the Chief Minister that RT-PCR tests are being conducted in airports in the wake of the Omicron variant and said a gene sequencing lab will be set up in a week and the fever survey is being continued.

They said there are 1912 active cases at present with a 99.21 per cent recovery rate and a 0.52 per cent positivity rate. They said oxygen generation plants will be set up in 100-bed private hospitals across the state.

They said 23,457 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type cylinders are available in the state and added that 144 PSA plants will be available in government hospitals by the end of December.