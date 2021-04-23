AP Govt Intensifies COVID Preventive Measures, Asks Public Not to Panic

Intensifying the COVID-19 preventive measures, the state government has chalked out a strategy to contain the virus spread, said Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) assuring the public that the government will handle the situation and urged not to panic.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Minister Alla Nani held a press conference on Thursday after the review meeting and briefed the COVID-19 preventive measures being implemented by the state government. The Minister said that the committee had discussed key issues in containing the virus, steps to be taken to bring down the number of cases, oxygen supply, testing, vaccination and shall present the recommendations to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next review meeting.

The Minister assured that certain measures were taken to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen or medicines in hospitals across the State and further stated that the oxygen supply is in line with the requirement level. Currently, the state needs 360 metric tons of oxygen and there is no problem for government hospitals, he stated by adding that the Centre will provide assistance to set up a new oxygen plant in the State.

Going with the directions of the Chief Minister, 104 helplines would be further strengthened, resolving public grievances and receiving their feedback on hospital services. He urged people to take precautionary measures like wearing the mask, sanitising their hands, maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus and assured them not to panic over COVID-19. He said that the government has been trying to complete the vaccination programme faster, where so far over 49 lakh people have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh. Minister Alla Nani warned that strict action would be taken on private hospitals if they charge more than the prescribed prices and asked to act humanely in the pandemic crisis.

Exams

Meanwhile addressing a separate press conference, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the State government has been trying to save the academic year for class X and Intermediate students by conducting the examinations duly following the COVID-19 protocol. With the increasing cases, the government had already decided to close the academic year for students studying class 1-9 without conducting any examinations and also vacated the welfare hostels. Soon a decision will be taken on universities, reviewing the current status of classes, examinations and academic progress, he said.

Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, Kurasala Kannababu, DGP Gautam Sawang and other senior officials were present at the meeting.