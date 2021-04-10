AP Govt Initiative Disha App Saves Lives Of A Family In Kurnool

To address crime against women, the Andhra Pradesh government has started Disha mobile app that helps women in distress. Police reacted in a timely manner and have saved the lives of three women in the Kurnool district.

Boya Adi Lakshmi, a resident of Chapirellu, Nandyal Mandal has three daughters. A year ago, her husband died after accidentally slipping into the Kundu river. After the death of her husband, she has been taking care of her three children.

Adi Lakshmi who studied till 10th wants to become a woman constable. The relatives of Adi Lakshmi didn't like this and mentally tortured her with their words. Distressed Adi Lakshmi decided to commit suicide along with her three children. She has taken her three children to Sarva Narasimha Swami temple located in the Chapirevula. She purchased poison and consumed it first. She tried to give the poison-laced cool drink to her three children. The kids cried saying that it was bitter and won't drink. The mother who couldn't see them crying gave information to the police through Disha App.

Police traced the signals and rescued them. They have been rushed to the hospital and are out of danger. Everyone appreciated the efforts of the police for reacting on time.